Brazil Cries `Trade War,' Says EU May Ban Some of Its Chicken

He says the move would force BRF to cut up to 15,000 workers

Brazil’s agriculture minister said Tuesday his country’s chicken industry, the world’s second-largest, may be partially shut out from the European Union following a food-safety scandal.

The European Commission will discuss restrictions on BRF, Brazil’s biggest packaged-food producer and its leading poultry supplier, at a meeting on Wednesday, Blairo Maggi told journalists in Brasilia. Some other Brazilian producers may face similar curbs.

The bloc will probably cancel export permits for all BRF plants in Brazil, he said. The measure could force it to cut as many as 15,000 workers, Maggi added, citing BRF. The company declined to comment on the matter. An EU spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

"This is a trade war" Maggi said. "We are under increasing pressure. It’s America first, it’s also Europe first."

Brazil’s federal police said last month that BRF and accredited laboratories falsified results of tests on meat samples for salmonella. A temporary arrest warrant was issued for former Chief Executive Officer Pedro Faria as part of the police’s so-called Operation Trapaca (Trapaca means cheating in Portuguese). The government temporarily suspended BRF from shipping to Europe while providing information to EU authorities.

"It became evident after Trapaca that BRF had problems," Maggi said. Still, he added that Europe is raising unjustified sanitary barriers for Brazilian producers, with the purpose of reducing their market access. "Brazil will have no alternative but to make a complaint against the EU via the WTO."

BRF fell as much 3.9 percent in Sao Paulo, the worst performance among companies in Brazil’s benchmark Ibovespa. The shares are down 44 percent this year. The company’s biggest shareholders have been locked in a dispute over the composition of its board in recent weeks after it posted a record annual loss. It has about 88,000 employees in Brazil, according to a 2017 report.

— With assistance by Tatiana Freitas, and Fabiana Batista