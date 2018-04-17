Your SodaStream Is Due for a Serious Upgrade

Most home carbonating machines are similar in their basic function. The $199 Aarke sparkling water maker, released in late 2016, occupies a unique position because of its stainless-steel construction and its small countertop footprint—just 6 inches deep, it’s both taller and slimmer than other options. Its distinguishing feature, though, is a sleekly designed lever, instead of push buttons, that activates the CO2 tank. Pull it down to add bubbles; let it go, and it releases the pressure in the bottle. It’s as simple as turning on a faucet.

The Competition

SodaStream is the biggest name in the market and works admirably well. The $150 Power, from design guru Yves Béhar, has push-button activation. The $199 KitchenAid, also made by SodaStream, uses a similar lever-activated system, but in a more vintage guise. ISi’s Soda Siphon, at $99, is a water carbonator for those on the go; its tiny 1-liter CO2 tanks are less suited for a family with a full kitchen.

The Bottom Line

The Aarke’s best feature is the lever, which gives the act of carbonation the feel of pulling an expert cup of espresso. Its sturdy housing and Swedish good looks make for a reliable appliance that shouldn’t go out of style. $199