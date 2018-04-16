Trump Blasts China, Russia for FX Devaluation as Fed Hikes

President Donald Trump accused China and Russia of devaluing their currencies, opening a new front in his argument that foreign governments are taking advantage of the U.S. economy to support their own expansions.

Just three days after the U.S. Treasury ruled no country is manipulating its exchange rate, Trump took to Twitter to declare that China and Russia are playing what he called a “currency devaluation game” at a time when the U.S. Federal Reserve is raising interest rates.

“Not acceptable!,’’ Trump wrote.

Russia and China are playing the Currency Devaluation game as the U.S. keeps raising interest rates. Not acceptable! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2018

The attack adds fuel to the brewing trade dispute between the U.S. and China, while also targeting Russia, which the White House recently imposed sanctions on and clashed with over Syria. The Bloomberg Dollar Index slipped to its lowest level since March 27 following Trump’s tweet, while Treasuries fluctuated.

“It’s another implicit signal of the administration’s desire for a weaker U.S. dollar -- especially against major trading partners,” said Viraj Patel, a London-based currency strategist at ING Groep NV. “These weak dollar expectations will remain entrenched in currency markets, especially if the administration continues its mercantilist policy focus.”

Trump has repeatedly blasted Beijing for failing to reduce its trade surplus and open its markets to American investment. China’s yuan, though, has gained about 10 percent against the dollar over the past 12 months, climbing in March to the strongest level since August 2015.

The ruble has weakened almost 10 percent against the dollar in the past year, with much of the decline following the U.S.’s introduction of sanctions on dozens of Russian tycoons, companies and key allies of President Vladimir Putin.

Trump’s suggestion that a currency war is on the horizon comes as central bankers and finance ministers from around the world prepare to gather in Washington for the Spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund this week.

The U.S. Treasury Department’s semi-annual foreign currency report on Friday ratcheted up criticism of China’s failure to correct its trade imbalance with America and said the increasingly “non-market direction” of China’s economy presented a risk to global growth. Russia, however, isn’t among the 12-largest trading partners and Switzerland that are assessed in the report. The Treasury said on Friday it was considering expanding the number of economies tracked in the study.

The U.S. hasn’t branded any country a manipulator since 1994. The department is required by law to report to Congress twice a year on whether America’s major trading partners are gaming their currencies. The report, which began in 2016 under the Obama administration, is the government’s formal channel to impose the manipulator designation, leading to a year of negotiations for a solution and penalties if the practice continues.

Trump backed down from labeling China a currency manipulator after taking office, and the Asian nation only meets one of the three criteria -- for having a large trade surplus with the U.S. -- which are set out by Treasury to designate currency manipulation.