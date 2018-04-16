Singapore Home Sales Jump to 4-Month High

Singapore home sales jumped to the highest in four months in March amid signs the property market is recovering.

Developers sold 716 units, the Urban Redevelopment Authority said Monday. That’s more than a revised 384 units in February and the highest since November. Still, sales are running at a slower pace than early last year.

The city-state’s housing market is showing signs of recovering from a four-year slump even as officials watch cautiously after previous bouts of overheating. Property prices climbed 3.1 percent in the first quarter, the biggest gain in almost eight years.

Hari Krishnan, CEO at PropertyGuru Group, discusses the property markets in Asia. (Source: Bloomberg)

“This is still a low number,” said Christine Li, a director of research at Cushman & Wakefield Inc. “Many developers are not pushing as many apartments in the market as they could because they are hoping for higher prices,” she said, forecasting bigger gains in coming months.