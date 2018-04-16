Ruble Slides as Russia Awaits Fresh U.S. Sanctions Over Syria

The ruble retreated with Russian bonds and stocks as investors braced for the announcement of new U.S. sanctions aimed at punishing the Kremlin for its backing of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.

Investors are pulling back from Russian assets as the nation’s deteriorating relations with the West create uncertainty about how far U.S. penalties will go. The U.S. has created “significant leverage” after it targeted a handful of companies earlier this month with sanctions that block trading of outstanding assets, analysts at Commerzbank AG said in a research note on Monday.

“The U.S. administration has developed an appetite for the use of sanctions,” said the analysts including Ulrich Leuchtmann. “This kind of fear makes these sanctions effective far beyond the companies originally sanctioned and also puts pressure on the Russian currency.”

The Russian currency retreated 0.4 percent to 62.31 versus the dollar at 10:28 a.m. in Moscow after plunging 6.2 percent last week. The yield on local-currency bonds maturing in 10 years climbed 4 basis points to 7.55 percent. Bullish bets on the ruble dropped the most since August last week, according to CFTC data.

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, speaking Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” said U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will announce new sanctions against Russia Monday that “go directly to any sort of companies that were dealing with equipment” related to Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad and his chemical weapons.

While the new penalties are unlikely to target the biggest Russian companies, the financial market “will remain extremely nervous and volatile,” analysts at Societe Generale SA’s Russian unit said in a research note.