Pro-Western Leader Declares Victory for Presidency in Montenegro

Milo Djukanovic, who defied Russia to take his Balkan state into NATO, declared victory in Sunday’s presidential election and pledged to stay on course for European Union membership.

The dominant leader of the country of 620,000 people, who has already served multiple terms as premier and president, won 54 percent of the votes, eliminating the need for a runoff. His main challenger, Milan Bojanic, got 33 percent, according to results from the state election commission, based on 97 percent of votes counted on Monday. Bojanic conceded defeat, state broadcaster RTCG reported.

Milo Djukanovic on April 15 Photographer: Savo Prelevic/AFP via Getty Images

The outcome is “a confirmation of Montenegro’s resolve to stick to the European quality of life and membership in the EU,” Djukanovic told supporters at his Democratic Party of Socialists, which has been in power for decades. He will replace his ally, Filip Vujanovic, who used up the legal limit of two consecutive five-year terms.

Djukanovic, 56, rose through the ranks of Yugoslavia’s single-party Communist system to become Montenegro’s prime minister first in 1991 when he was allied with Serb strongman Slobodan Milosevic. He later distanced himself from the late autocrat and oversaw a 2006 split from Serbia and accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in 2017.

He stepped down as premier in 2016 after accusing Russia of trying to assassinate him during a coup attempt. With his comeback victory, he defeated Bojanic, who was nominated by opposition parties that include pro-Russian, anti-NATO groups.