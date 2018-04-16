Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves During Review of Corporate Culture

An official at Nike Inc. in charge of overseeing diversity and inclusion efforts has left the sportswear giant, bringing fresh upheaval to a company already grappling with misconduct among its executives.

Antoine Andrews, who joined Nike in 2015 as vice president of diversity and inclusion, is no longer at the company, Nike confirmed after inquiries from Bloomberg News. The company declined to give further details, including why Andrews left.

Last month, two top executives, including one of the favorites to succeed Chief Executive Officer Mark Parker, were pushed out after Nike learned of inappropriate behavior at the company.

“We became aware of some behavioral issues that are inconsistent with Nike’s values of inclusivity, respect and empowerment,” Parker said during an earnings call with analysts on March 22. “I’m committed to ensure that we have an environment where every Nike employee can have a positive experience and reach their full potential.”