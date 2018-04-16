New War Authorization for U.S. Military Getting Bipartisan Push

Congress may take its first substantial step in years Monday toward an updated authorization for U.S. military action in the Middle East, days after President Donald Trump ordered strikes on Syria to retaliate against a chemical weapons attack.

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker and Virginia Democrat Tim Kaine may introduce a draft authorization for military force as soon as Monday, a person familiar with their deliberations said. The bill would seek to define U.S. military goals in the region and could impose limits on actions justified by those aims.

The possibility that the U.S. may become more deeply engaged in Syria’s seven-year civil war is reviving a longstanding and unsettled debate over Congress’s role in authorizing the use of military force. The U.S. Constitution gives Congress the power to declare war, an authority it largely ceded to the president over the last 70 years.

“Trump’s decision to launch airstrikes against Syria without Congress’s approval is illegal,” Kaine said Saturday on Twitter. “We need to stop giving presidents a blank check to wage war.”

Corker of Tennessee said last week the draft measure will update existing legal authority for the war against terrorists in the Middle East and South Asia, and that it won’t specifically apply to the strikes against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. It remains unclear whether that has changed in negotiations with Kaine.

Corker has said he hopes his committee will vote on the measure in the coming weeks.

Any effort to update the use of military force could run into resistance from leadership in both chambers even if the Foreign Relations Committee approves it. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, is unlikely to bring the measure up without a specific request from the Trump administration.

And so far, the administration -- including Defense Secretary James Mattis -- has operated under the assumption that the existing 2001 authorization for use of military force passed after the Sept. 11 attacks gives legal cover for military operations in Syria and elsewhere.

Mattis has often said he would welcome a debate over a new authorization but that the military and the president already have the authority to act. Mattis also called the most recent Syria strike a “one-time shot,” indicating a limited engagement.

Democrats and Republicans disagree when it comes to new legislation. Democrats have sought limits to a new AUMF, while Republicans don’t want any caveats to tie the U.S. military’s hands in future operations.

Meanwhile, Speaker Paul Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, said Thursday that the existing AUMF gives the president “the authority he needs to do what he may or may not do” regarding Syria.