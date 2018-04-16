Goldman Sachs Says Emerging Markets Now Look Like Rich Countries

Many emerging market economies have begun to resemble developed markets as inflation rates fall and the risk of currency crises recedes, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The weakening relationship between emerging-market policy and U.S. rates suggests that Federal Reserve normalization is unlikely to result in a sharp hiking cycle by developing nations, Goldman Sachs analysts including Jan Hatzius and Jari Stehn wrote in a report.

Emerging-market policy makers face a quandary as growth has picked up sharply but rates are still low by historical standards, according to the report, which analyzes 15 central banks that target inflation and have floating exchange rates.

Here are some of the findings: