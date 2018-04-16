Billionaire Larry Fink Made Shareholders Rich, Too

Shares have risen more than 3,600% since fund firm went public

BlackRock is best performer in S&P financials index since 1999

BlackRock Inc.’s success made Larry Fink a billionaire, but the firm’s shareholders did pretty well too.

BlackRock stock has gained more than 3,600 percent since the company went public in September 1999, making it by far the best performer in the 69-member S&P 500 Financials Index. Runner-up SVB Financial Group is up almost 2,000 percent in the same period.

Fink’s personal fortune has eclipsed $1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, thanks to the chief executive’s stock ownership plus dividends, share sales and compensation.

