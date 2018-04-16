Billionaire Kotak's Bank Is Now India’s Second-Most Valuable Lender

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. overtook State Bank of India to become the nation’s second-most valuable lender. Shares of the bank, controlled by billionaire Uday Kotak, climbed 1.8 percent to a record on Monday, exceeding SBI’s market capitalization of 2.22 trillion rupees ($34 billion) by a whisker. SBI’s shares have declined 20 percent this year after it posted a surprise loss in the December quarter and as sentiment soured for government-run banks after a $2 billion fraud was detected at Punjab National Bank.