Bank of America’s Cost-Cutting Drive Pushes Profit to Record

Lender posts best efficiency ratio in more than five years

Bank of America Corp. hit a new milestone in its years-long effort to get costs under control.

First-quarter expenses totaled about 60 percent of revenue, the best ratio in more than five years. That helped push profit above analysts’ estimates, and corporate tax cuts spurred earnings to a record. Net interest income got a bigger boost than expected from higher interest rates, but fixed-income trading disappointed.

Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan, who’s had the top job for eight years, spent much of that time working to free the bank from legal entanglements and other costs that weighed on the lender after the financial crisis. The tax cuts could help the bank turn more to growth initiatives, as it has laid out plans to open new branches and expand into states including Ohio.

Bringing Costs Down Bank of America posted its lowest expense-to-revenue ratio in years Source: Company filings

The company, the second-largest U.S. bank, reported net income of $6.92 billion, a 30 percent increase over a year earlier that surpassed analysts’ expectations. Total revenue climbed 3.7 percent to $23.3 billion, also higher than estimates.

Part of the bank’s success in the quarter came from trading stocks in the choppy environment traders like best. Equities revenue surged 38 percent to $1.52 billion, compared with analysts’ expectations for $1.18 billion. Fixed-income revenue posted a surprise 13 percent drop to $2.54 billion.

Here’s a summary of Bank of America’s first-quarter results: