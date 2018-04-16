As Marathoners Shiver, Boston Power Prices Surge on Cold

1

Boston Marathon runners facing the coldest start in 30 years weren’t the only ones stung Monday morning. Power traders were caught off guard by the brisker-than-expected temperatures, dark clouds and rain, and that caused wholesale electricity prices in Boston to climb above $200 a megawatt-hour for the first time in a month. In addition to the demand surge, supplies from New York were reduced because two nuclear reactors and a transmission line from Quebec were shut down, Genscape Inc. analysts Michael DuBois and Robert Lance said in emails.