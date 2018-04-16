As Marathoners Shiver, Boston Power Prices Surge on Cold

Boston Marathon runners facing the coldest start in 30 years weren’t the only ones stung Monday morning. Power traders were caught off guard by the brisker-than-expected temperatures, dark clouds and rain, and that caused wholesale electricity prices in Boston to climb above $200 a megawatt-hour for the first time in a month. In addition to the demand surge, supplies from New York were reduced because two nuclear reactors and a transmission line from Quebec were shut down, Genscape Inc. analysts Michael DuBois and Robert Lance said in emails.
Quotes from this Article
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE