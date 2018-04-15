Asian Stocks Set for Muted Start; Yen Slips: Markets Wrap

This week is packed with speeches from Fed officials

Asian equities faced a slightly weaker start to the week after a dip in U.S. shares on Friday and the yen slipped as traders largely took the U.S.-led strike on Syria in their stride.

Futures on most Asia Pacific stock markets pointed to a marginally lower open on Monday after the S&P 500 Index declined 0.3 percent. The yen declined amid international reaction to the Syrian strike and as polls showed falling support for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government. The dollar edged lower as CFTC data showed hedge funds are the most bearish on the greenback in five years.

President Donald Trump declared “mission accomplished” via Twitter on Saturday, a day after the U.S., France and the U.K. launched military strikes in response to Assad’s suspected chemical attack on civilians. While geopolitical concern linger, focus this week is back on earnings season in the U.S. and a slew of Federal Reserve officials who are due to speak, including the incoming head of the New York Fed, John Williams.

“Horrific as the events in Syria are, we just don’t think that they will impact markets for long,” said Stewart Richardson, London-based chief investment officer at RMG Wealth Management LLP.

Elsewhere, the flattening yield curve in the bond market remains a key topic of debate. The spread between 2- and 10-year Treasuries dipped to 45.3 basis points Friday, the narrowest since October 2007.

Here’s what to watch out for this week:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley among companies reporting results

John Williams, soon to be president of the New York Fed, speaks on economic outlook in Madrid on Tuesday.

China GDP and Japanese inflation are the featured data points in Asia.

Trump welcomes Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday. North Korea and trade will probably be discussed.

Mining investors will get to take the pulse of the global industry this week, with Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP offering quarterly production reports.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average slipped 0.2 percent late Friday.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.1 percent.

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.3 percent Friday.

The MSCI All-Country World Index gained 1.6 percent last week, the biggest advance since the week ending March 9.

Currencies

The Japanese yen declined 0.2 percent to 107.53 per dollar.

The euro was little changed at $1.2332.

The British pound increased less than 0.1 percent to $1.4243.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.1 percent on Friday and was down 0.5 percent last week.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 2.8193 percent.

Germany’s 10-year yield dipped one basis point to 0.511 percent.

Britain’s 10-year yield dropped two basis points to 1.435 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.3 percent to $67.27 a barrel.

Gold rose 0.7 percent to $1,344.45 an ounce.

Copper added 0.1 percent to $3.07 a pound.

