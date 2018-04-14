Venezuela Anti-U.S. Revolt Collapses in Poverty, Mass Migration

After using the Summit of the Americas for more than a decade to help whip up anti-U.S. sentiment in Latin America, Venezuela this week found out how isolated it truly is.

Nicolas Maduro Photographer: Wil Riera/Bloomberg

Barred from attending the two-day event, Venezuela had to watch as country after country condemned the administration of President Nicolas Maduro and called for the restoration of democracy and the respect for human rights. Even more humiliating, the U.S. and others demanded that Maduro open up the oil-rich country to aid as millions flee mounting hunger.

Maduro’s government “remains in a state of denial before a so evident crisis, while the rest of the world watches shocked how the Venezuelan people physically die of hunger,” Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said Saturday. “Venezuelans are our brothers, but we’ll be implacable against their oppressive regime.”

Twelve years after former President Hugo Chavez called George W. Bush the devil at the United Nations, complaining he could smell sulfur, the U.S. sat through one of its most comfortable regional summits ever. While most Caribbean nations stayed quiet on the issue, the major players including Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Argentina all condemned Maduro. Only Bolivia and Cuba defended their ally, calling on the U.S. to end sanctions against the impoverished nation.

The decision of President Donald Trump, who has criticized Latin America over immigration and trade, to pull out of the meeting may have contributed to a general sense of solidarity at the summit. His replacement, Vice President Mike Pence, started his trip by meeting with Venezuelan dissidents and pledging more help for the millions fleeing the country.

Vice President Pence applauds at the Summit of the Americas on April 14. Photographer: Guillermo Gutierrez/Bloomberg

“We are with the people of Venezuela and will continue to do everything in our power to provide sustenance and support,” Pence said. “Sadly Nicholas Maduro stands in the way.”

Pence has yet to speak at the plenary session today.

Corruption Fight

The eighth Summit of the Americas since they started in 1994 was meant to rally efforts to fight corruption after the so-called Carwash scandal in Brazil triggered arrests and political scandals from Argentina to the Dominican Republic.

Heads of states or their representatives from 34 countries pledged to take concrete steps to tackle graft, including a clause in government contracts to prevent bribery and the promotion of electronic systems for procurement and public works.

"Corruption weakens democratic governance, the trust of citizens in institutions and has a negative impact on the full enjoyment of human rights and sustainable development," the leaders said in a statement issued at the summit.

But the mass exodus from Venezuela made Maduro’s administration and the country’s economic collapse impossible to ignore. Colombia received about half a million Venezuela migrants last year, while Chile took over 100,000.

“Venezuela isn’t just a problem for Venezuelans,” Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said. “It’s a regional issue. They must recognize the humanitarian crisis.”

Far away in Caracas, Maduro was tweeting to celebrate the Day of the Americas.

“Long live Venezuela! Long live our American brothers,” he said. It is not clear who he was referring to.