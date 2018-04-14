CP Rail Sees ‘Significant Gap’ in Talks With Strike Deadline Nearing

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. said a new labor agreement with thousands of workers remains elusive, less than a week before the deadline for the start of a strike that could cripple its network.

“Despite CP’s best efforts, a significant gap remains” between the company and two unions, the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Canadian Pacific said in a statement late Friday. A work stoppage could occur as early as 12:01 a.m. on April 21.

The talks come as Canada’s second biggest railroad works to handle increased volumes following contract wins. Canadian Pacific’s first-quarter carloads climbed 3 percent on higher shipments of petroleum products, chemicals and intermodal cargo, Walter Spracklin, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets in Toronto, said in a note to clients April 10.

A work stoppage “will severely impact CP’s ability to continue to provide safe and efficient freight and passenger and commuter service,” Canadian Pacific said. “All customers and commodities would be impacted at a time when demand is soaring.”

Commuters in Canada’s three biggest cities -- Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver -- would also be affected because many of the trains they ride on use Canadian Pacific’s network.

Teamsters Canada represents about 3,000 train conductors and engineers, while the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers is negotiating on behalf of about 360 signal maintainers. Spokespeople for the unions couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Meetings with both unions are planned for next week, Canadian Pacific said, adding that the company will “continue to bargain in good faith.”