Brazilian Candidate Bolsonaro Accused of Racism, Hate Speech

The leading candidate for Brazil’s next presidential election has been accused of racism and inciting hatred, a week after the earlier front-runner -- former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva -- was arrested, throwing the contest wide open.

Lawmaker and former Brazilian Army Captain Jair Bolsonaro was charged by General Prosecutor Raquel Dodge on Friday for, among other incidents, remarks during a speech in Rio de Janeiro in April 2017. The charges, made to the Supreme Court, also accused the candidate of prejudice against Brazil’s indigenous population, women, refugees and LGBT people.

Bolsonaro, 63, has been running second in opinion polls behind Lula, president from 2003 to 2011, who almost certainly saw his chances to return to power ended when he was jailed following a conviction for corruption and money laundering.

In polling scenarios without Lula, Bolsonaro’s been leading. The first survey since Lula’s arrest a week ago is expected to be published by Datafolha this weekend.

‘Sensationalist’ News

Bolsonaro’s adviser and lawyer Gustavo Bebianno said in a video shared in message groups that the candidate isn’t a racist, and that this will be “easily proved” in any legal proceeding.

Bolsonaro’s press office said in an emailed statement that the charges were “groundless” and aimed to produce “sensationalist” news -- adding that, as a lawmaker, the candidate has the right and duty to discuss controversial topics.

The prosecutor’s office statement quoted Bolsonaro saying in the 2017 speech that he had four male children but that his fifth, a female, was the result of a “moment of weakness.” According to Dodge, his remarks violate constitutional rights of the victims and the rights of the whole society.

If convicted, Bolsonaro could face up to three years in prison and a fine of as much as $117,000.