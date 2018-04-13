VW Chief Pledges Faster Streamlining to Speed Decisions

Volkswagen AG’s new top manager pledged to speed up the German carmaking giant’s decision-making as it confronts a seismic industry change in technology while moving beyond its diesel-emissions scandal.

Volkswagen will streamline into a more compact structure, and it’s keeping “all options open” as it reviews which businesses to keep, Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess told reporters Friday at company headquarters in Wolfsburg. The manufacturer will create a new chief operating officer post to alleviate the new CEO’s workload, Chairman Hans-Dieter Poetsch said.

Herbert Diess Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

The supervisory board approved sweeping corporate changes, including the promotion of VW-brand head Diess to the group’s top post, at a four-hour meeting Thursday evening. The most significant structural decision paves the way for a standalone stock listing of the trucks division with assets that Evercore ISI estimates at as much as 30 billion euros ($37 billion). Friday’s meeting marks the end of a tumultuous week sparked by a cryptic statement Tuesday about now former CEO Matthias Mueller’s future that made no mention of a broader revamp.

Mueller’s abrupt exit after less than three years, even after a stellar improvement in Volkswagen’s earnings, stems from key stakeholders’ decision to bring in fresh leadership as the company emerges from its diesel emissions-rigging crisis. Diess will focus on making the 640,000-employee behemoth more nimble to contend with a shift to electric and autonomous cars and new digital services like ride hailing.

Volkswagen shares declined 0.5 percent to 175.78 euros as of 11:30 a.m. in Frankfurt, reversing a gain earlier in the day. That pared the stock’s increase this year to 5.6 percent.

Aside from separating the trucks unit, VW plans to regroup its 12 vehicle brands into four groups to forge closer ties between similar nameplates like mass-market Skoda and Seat. Poetsch said that, whatever moves the company makes with the truck operation, Volkswagen won’t cede control of the division.