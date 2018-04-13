LSE Hires Goldman Sachs's Schwimmer as CEO, Ending Long Search

London Stock Exchange Group Plc hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s David Schwimmer to run the 217-year-old bourse, ending a months-long search for a CEO by appointing another investment banker.

He will join the group on Aug. 1 following a 20-year career at Goldman Sachs, the exchange said in a statement on Friday. Schwimmer, 49, takes up one of the most high-profile jobs in the city of London. He replaces interim CEO David Warren, who will retain his role as chief financial officer, the LSE said.

LSE has been looking for a new leader since former banker Xavier Rolet abruptly left in November following an ignominious public spat between activist shareholder TCI Fund Management and LSE’s board. Schwimmer has big boots to fill after Rolet, who became CEO in May 2009, led an almost sixfold rise in the stock price and made LSE the world’s largest clearinghouse.

The incoming chief has “great experience in the financial market infrastructure sector, which he has been closely involved in throughout his investment banking career, as well as capital markets experience in both developed and emerging markets,” said LSE Chairman Donald Brydon. “He is well-known for his robust intellect and partnership approach with clients and colleagues alike.”

Clearing has become a political battleground in the wake of the U.K.’s Brexit decision and one of the first tasks for the new chief will be to defend LSE’s clearing business as rivals like Deutsche Boerse AG attempt to arrest its dominant position.

Schwimmer was most recently global head of market structure and global head of metals and mining in investment banking. He began his career at the U.S. bank in the financial institutions group, focusing on market structure, brokerage and trading. He also served as chief of staff to then president and chief operating officer, Lloyd Blankfein, and spent three years in Moscow running Goldman Sachs’s business for Russia.