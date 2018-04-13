Two Octobers ago, E*Trade Financial Corp. set new business goals meant to, as Chief Financial Officer Michael Pizzi put it recently, "put our feet to the fire and drive the level of growth forward in the organization." Having made some progress, the online brokerage's next milepost just might be a sale.

After years of takeover speculation, the time may finally be right to put E*Trade on the block. The newer management team's efforts have effectively dressed the $15 billion company up for potential bidders, the likeliest of which are larger rivals TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. and Charles Schwab Corp. Meanwhile, E*Trade's stock is at a post-crisis high, and the business is no longer tarnished by a subprime-mortgage portfolio that took years to whittle down.

Sell High After E*Trade surged 70% in the last year, it's a good time to open the door to bids Data: Bloomberg; graphic by Bloomberg Gadfly

In reporting results for the third quarter of 2016, just as Karl Roessner moved into the CEO job, E*Trade said it aimed to boost growth in brokerage accounts and assets by 2 to 3 percentage points by the same period of 2018. So far this year, it's been successful: Brokerage accounts climbed 5 percent in January and February from a year earlier to 3.7 million, consistent with its stated goal.

Back to Basics E*Trade's CEO says it's getting back to "our lean, scrappy, brokerage roots" to reignite growth Data: Bloomberg Intelligence; graphic by Bloomberg Gadfly

E*Trade's next earnings announcement, scheduled for April 19, may provide clues as to whether it can keep this up, but it's possible that last year's comparisons will be too tough. A year ago, the brokerage and its rivals slashed trading commissions, which along with a rally in U.S. stocks, helped lure customers.

In any case, a sale may make sense. Should E*Trade's growth targets look unsustainable for the year, that could create pressure to seek bids. And given where the stock is, this may be an opportune time anyway. The most bullish E*Trade analyst -- Patrick O'Shaughnessy of Raymond James Financial Inc. -- projects the shares will rise about 28 percent over the next 12 months. E*Trade would probably attract a takeover premium at least that high, if not higher.

Take The Money An acquisition of E*Trade may give shareholders a larger and more immediate payoff than analysts project the company can deliver on its own Data: Bloomberg, Gadfly analysis; graphic by Bloomberg Gadfly

E*Trade's come a long way. Former shareholder Citadel LLC urged the brokerage to explore a sale back in 2011, when the stock was trading for $16-and-change and the company had more than $5 billion in home-equity loans on its books. At the time, one fund manager told me, "Investors may not necessarily be looking to break even. They’re just looking to get something at this point."

New Look E*Trade cut its exposure to mortgages after the collapse of the subprime housing market Data: Bloomberg Intelligence; graphic by Bloomberg Gadfly

It was a long road, but E*Trade shares have more than tripled in value since then. If that was the bottom, this might not be far from the top -- and that's a far better time to weigh a sale.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg LP and its owners.