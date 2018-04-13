Bitcoin Has Another Quick Spike as Weekly Rally Surpasses 20%

By
Michael Patterson

Bitcoin jumped suddenly for the second time in as many days, extending its weekly gain to more than 20 percent.

The world’s most traded cryptocurrency climbed nearly $400 in the span of an hour on Friday to $8,175, hitting its high of the day around 9 a.m. in London. While the trigger for the advance was unclear, it followed a similarly rapid gain of more than $1,000 on Thursday.

