C.R. Bard Must Pay Punitive $35 Million in Vaginal-Mesh Case

Vaginal-insert trial was first against company in New Jersey

C.R. Bard Inc. was ordered to pay $35 million in punitive damages to a woman who blamed her injuries on the company’s vaginal mesh inserts in Bard’s first case over the controversial devices to go to trial in New Jersey.

The punishment award handed down Friday brings to $68 million the amount that Bard must pay to Mary McGinnis and her husband. McGinnis said Bard inserts designed to bolster organs and address incontinence issues were defective and left her in permanent pain.

The verdict comes as Murray Hill, New Jersey-based Bard is pushing to resolve a raft of suits over its mesh inserts, which have been criticized by women for damaging organs and robbing them of normal sex lives. Bard has settled more than 13,000 cases since 2014, according to its regulatory filings.

As of September 2017, the company still faced more than 3,000 suits over allegedly defective inserts that were the focus of litigation. In 2010, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ordered Bard and other mesh-insert makers, including Johnson & Johnson and Boston Scientific Corp., to study injury rates tied to the devices.

Janine Kramer, a Bard spokeswoman, didn’t immediately return an email and call Friday seeking comment on the punitive award handed down to McGinnis.

Last year, medical-devices company Becton, Dickinson & Co. acquired Bard for $24 billion to combine two of the world’s biggest health-care suppliers.

The case is Mary McGinnis v. C.R. Bard, Inc., Docket No.: BER-L-17717-14, New Jersey Superior Court (Hackensack).