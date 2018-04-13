As Congo Disputes Scale of Crisis, EU Vows Millions More in Aid

Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo stand under a shelter with their food collected from the World Food Programme as it rains in the Kyangwali settlement in Kyangwali, Uganda on April 10, 2018.

The European Union pledged $95 million to alleviate a humanitarian crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo at a donor conference boycotted by the central African country’s own government.

The conference, hosted Friday by the United Nations, EU and the government of the Netherlands, aims to fund a $1.7 billion UN appeal to meet Congo’s humanitarian needs in 2018. $209 million had already been raised before the event held in Geneva, according to the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

More than 13 million Congolese are in need of aid, the UN says, as recent conflict in the east and center has forced millions to flee, caused widespread hunger and stirred echoes of the country’s 1998-2003 ruinous war.

More than 5 million people have been driven from their homes -- about 4.5 million internally displaced and the rest in neighboring countries -- and 2.4 million more may be uprooted this year, according to the UN. Congo’s government refused to participate in the conference, claiming the UN and humanitarian organizations have overstated the crisis and damaged the country’s international image.

“The stakes are incredibly high in DR Congo,” said Jan Egeland, secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council. “Continued inaction would be measured in loss of civilian lives.”

Last year, only 56 percent of the UN’s $813 million humanitarian appeal for Congo was funded.