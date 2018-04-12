Farm Bill Is Likely to Set Off a Welfare Fight in Congress

The only major congressional debate over U.S. social-welfare policy this year may be sparked by an unlikely source: a farm bill.

The roughly $865 billion measure being introduced on Thursday seeks to shift funding in the food-stamp program toward job training.

The legislation, which would triple federal funds sent to states for employment and training programs while tightening eligibility rules for recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, wouldn’t cut overall spending on the program. But the proposal riled Democrats, who have withdrawn support for the traditionally bipartisan legislation over efforts to reduce the number of recipients.

Overhauling welfare, a long-time GOP goal that’s on the wish list of retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan, quickly stalled for lack of appetite in Congress this year, though efforts to increase work requirements in programs such as Medicaid continue.

The measure would reauthorize all U.S. Department of Agriculture Programs, which are set to begin expiring on Sept. 30. Spending on farm subsidies and crop insurance, the two main farmer support programs, would be little changed, according to Republican House Agriculture Committee staff.

Spending to promote exports would increase, which would help many farmers who have expressed concern about threats of retaliatory tariffs proposed by China after President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs against soybeans and other crops from the country.