Trump Says He’ll Review Syria Strike Options, Make Decision ‘Soon’

President Donald Trump said he’ll meet with national security advisers Thursday to discuss the U.S. response to the alleged chemical weapons attack on civilians by the regime in Syria, and that a decision on any retaliation will come “fairly soon.”

“We’re looking very very seriously, very closely at that whole situation, and we’ll see what happens folks, we’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters at a meeting with Republican lawmakers from farm states. “It’s too bad that the world puts us in a position like that.”

Trump said on Twitter earlier in the day that a U.S. attack on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces could come “very soon, or not so soon at all.” That tweet followed by about 24 hours a Twitter post by the president in which he warned Russia to “get ready” for a missile attack on its ally to punish Assad for the presumed chemical weapons attack near Damascus.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told the House Armed Services Committee on Thursday that his greatest fear from a potential strike on Syria is that the conflict would “escalate out of control, if you get my drift.” Russian, Turkish and Iranian forces are operating in Syria along with U.S. forces combating Islamic State militants, risking a conflagration if a U.S. strike goes awry.

‘Beyond the Pale’

Mattis said that the U.S. aim in Syria is to defeat Islamic State, not “to engage in the civil war itself.” But referring to the use of chemical weapons, Mattis said that “some things are simply inexcusable, beyond the pale” and require a response. Mattis said the Pentagon will present options for retaliation to Trump on Thursday.

U.S. stocks rose and Treasuries retreated as investors speculated that tensions in the Middle East won’t escalate into a destabilizing conflict.

In Moscow, President Vladimir Putin, Assad’s ally, appealed for common sense in a world growing “more chaotic.”

Putin’s spokesman said that the Russian and U.S. militaries are maintaining contact via a telephone hotline. Russia is counting on cooler heads to prevail, said Frants Klintsevich, a senator who’s a member of the upper house’s defense and security committee.

‘No Madmen’

“If these strikes start, it could end very tragically and it’s impossible to predict the outcome -- that’s the nature of military actions,” Klintsevich said in a phone interview. Among the U.S. military top brass “there are no madmen -- these are professionals who aren’t populists and know what this could lead to.”

The threat of military response still hung in air, with French President Emmanuel Macron saying that there’s proof that Assad’s regime again used chemical weapons. The allies are working to decide what response would be “useful and efficient,” Macron said in a television interview.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May called an emergency Cabinet meeting for Thursday to discuss the British response to the apparent use of the banned weapons in Douma, a town controlled by Syrian rebels. May said she had little doubt -- despite Syrian and Russian protests to the contrary -- that Assad’s government was to blame for what happened.

“We will be working with our closest allies on how we can ensure that those who are responsible are held to account,” she told reporters on Wednesday. “The continued use of chemical weapons cannot go unchallenged.”

German Response

While German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the use of chemical weapons and cited “very strong evidence” that the Syrian regime has again deployed them, the country ruled out participating in any military action. At the same time, she made clear that Germany wouldn’t stand in the way of a response by its allies.

“It’s important to show unity, even if Germany will not take part militarily,” she told reporters in Berlin after meeting with Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and speaking earlier with Macron. “Despite that, a violation of the chemical weapons convention is a grave occurrence, for which a reaction will be appropriate.”

Assad made his first comments since images of civilian victims emerged last weekend, causing indignation around the world. The Syrian leader said after meeting a senior Iranian official that following every victory on the ground by his forces “the voices of some Western countries rise high in an attempt to change the course of events,” according to state-run media.

“These voices and possible moves will only contribute to further destabilization of the region which will in turn threaten international peace and security,” Assad was cited as saying.

