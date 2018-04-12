Trump Further Softens Demand on Nafta Car Content

The U.S. has again softened demands for changes to the auto sector as part of Nafta trade negotiations, a key development in a crucial area, as Donald Trump says talks are progressing well.

The Trade Representative’s office is now proposing that as much as 75 percent of car parts be sourced from the U.S., Canada and Mexico to quality for tariff exemptions under the North American Free Trade Agreement, down from an initial proposal of as much as 85 percent, according to three people familiar with negotiations, who spoke on condition of anonymity because negotiations are private. The current Nafta level is 62.5 percent. The development was first reported by Inside U.S. Trade.

This is the latest concession by the U.S. on the crucial issue of the automotive sector. The nation is also said to have dropped a demand for 50 percent U.S.-specific content, as well as reducing the number of tiers -- to three from five -- in a proposed tiered system in which some parts have a lower domestic content-requirement than others, one of the people said. The highest tier would require 75-percent content.

The concessions come amid a push to reach a deal “in principle” quickly. Trump told U.S. lawmakers a Nafta deal is close, according to Sen. John Cornyn.

Trump, speaking Thursday to reporters at the White House, said Nafta negotiations are “coming along great,” though he added there’s “no timeline” on a deal. An agreement could be completed within a few weeks or five months, he said, adding “I don’t care.” The U.S. will come up with a good deal and “agriculture will be taken care of,” Trump said.

The U.S. ambassador to Canada, Kelly Craft, said Thursday in Calgary she’s confident Nafta can be fixed and the three nations are working to modernize the deal.

“I’m very confident that we will fix Nafta so that it can work for the next 25 years, with fixes that will ensure flexibility as our economies evolve and that ensure prosperity that is shared by everyone,” Craft said in a speech. “In the Nafta talks, put simply, we all want a good outcome, and if our past is any indication, I’m confident that we’re going to have a very bright future.”

