Tesla Is in an Open Feud With NTSB Over Crash Probe

Company says it wants to correct the record with public

Tesla Inc.’s tense relationship with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board boiled over Thursday with both sides accusing the other of making improper disclosures regarding a fatal accident under investigation.

“It’s been clear in our conversations with the NTSB that they’re more concerned with press headlines than actually promoting safety,” the automaker said in a statement. “Among other things, they repeatedly released partial bits of incomplete information to the media in violation of their own rules, at the same time that they were trying to prevent us from telling all the facts.”

The NTSB stripped the carmaker of its role in an investigation of a fatal crash involving one of its vehicles, saying the electric-car maker failed to abide by an agreement not to disclose information while the probe was underway. Tesla responded by saying it would make “an official complaint to Congress” about the agency.

“We will also be issuing a Freedom Of Information Act request to understand the reasoning behind their focus on the safest cars in America while they ignore the cars that are the least safe,” the company said. “Perhaps there is a sound rationale for this, but we cannot imagine what that could possibly be.”

The back and forth followed a week of unusually testy communication between the company and safety board, capped by a phone call Wednesday between NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt and Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk that was described as tense by a person familiar with the conversation.

“While we understand the demand for information that parties face during an NTSB investigation, uncoordinated releases of incomplete information do not further transportation safety or serve the public interest,” Sumwalt said in a statement issued Thursday.

The sparring followed public statements by the company blaming the driver of a Tesla Model X who died in a March collision, in apparent violation of agency protocols. The NTSB guards the integrity of its investigations closely, demanding that participants adhere to rules about what information they can release and their expected cooperation. These so-called parties to investigations must sign legal agreements laying out their responsibilities.

“It is unfortunate that Tesla, by its actions, did not abide by the party agreement,” Sumwalt said.

Tesla shares closed down 2.3 percent at $294.08 in New York after falling by as much as 2.4 percent following Bloomberg’s report of NTSB’s action.

Tesla, in a statement issued late Wednesday, suggested it chose to leave the probe.

“Tesla withdrew from the party agreement with the NTSB because it requires that we not release information about Autopilot to the public, a requirement which we believe fundamentally affects public safety negatively,” the company said in an emailed statement. “We believe in transparency, so an agreement that prevents public release of information for over a year is unacceptable.”