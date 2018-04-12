Spotify Acquires Rights Company Loudr While Congress Weighs Pay Act

Spotify is buying rights company Loudr in a move to beef up its ability to track and pay royalties to music publishers amid attempts by U.S. Congress to simplify the royalty system for artists on streaming services.

Loudr will contribute to Spotify’s "continued effort towards a more transparent and efficient music publishing industry for songwriters and rights holders," Spotify said on its website. Loudr will add a team of publishing specialists and technologists to the company, which may aid the streaming service in navigating conflicts with artists over pay.

"This acquisition is clearly a direct response to the lawsuits and other risks Spotify is enduring," said Songtrust co-founder Joe Conyers. Loudr "is tackling the impossible task of determining who companies like Spotify should actually pay for certain songs."

Loudr was founded in 2013 and offered digital music providers services to identify, track and pay royalties to music publishers.

Trade organizations for the music and technology industries are proposing a new system to compensate songwriters, who have complained about their treatment for years. The world’s three biggest pop stars -- Taylor Swift, Adele and Drake -- had previously restricted online access to their new works to paid services and rang up big sales as a result. The House Judiciary Committee will vote on the Music Modernization Act reforms this week.