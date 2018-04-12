Russia Urges Calm as Trump Keeps Syria Attack Options Open

Trump Says Syria Attack 'Very Soon or Not So Soon at All'

President Donald Trump said an attack on Syria could come “very soon, or not so soon at all,” as Russian leaders urged calm and reined in their own war rhetoric.

The U.S. president said Thursday on Twitter that he “never said when an attack on Syria would take place.” The comment came roughly 24 hours after warning Russia to “get ready” for a missile attack on its ally to punish a presumed chemical attack near Damascus.

Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all! In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS. Where is our “Thank you America?” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2018

In Russia, President Vladimir Putin appealed for common sense in a world growing “more chaotic.” The escalating tensions have weighed on investors, with crude prices hovering at the highest levels since 2014 on the threat of a confrontation in Syria between the two Cold War antagonists.

Putin’s spokesman said that the Russian and U.S. militaries are maintaining contact via a telephone hotline. Russia is counting on cooler heads to prevail, said Frants Klintsevich, a senator who’s a member of the upper house’s defense and security committee.

“If these strikes start, it could end very tragically and it’s impossible to predict the outcome -- that’s the nature of military actions,” Klintsevich said in a phone interview in Moscow. Among the U.S. military top brass “there are no madmen -- these are professionals who aren’t populists and know what this could lead to.”

Macron, May

The threat of military response still hung in air, with French President Emmanuel Macron saying that there’s proof that Syrian leader Bashar Al-Assad’s regime had used chemical weapons. The allies are working to decide what response would be “useful and efficient,” Macron said in a television interview.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May called an emergency Cabinet meeting for Thursday to discuss the British response to the apparent use of chemical weapons in Douma, a town controlled by Syrian rebels. May said she had little doubt -- despite Syrian and Russian protests to the contrary -- that Assad’s government was to blame for what happened in Douma.

“We will be working with our closest allies on how we can ensure that those who are responsible are held to account,” she told reporters on Wednesday. “The continued use of chemical weapons cannot go unchallenged.”

Assad meanwhile made his first comments since images of civilian victims emerged last weekend, causing indignation around the world. The Syrian leader said after meeting a senior Iranian official that following every regime victory on the ground “the voices of some Western countries rise high in an attempt to change the course of events,” state-run media reported.

“These voices and possible moves will only contribute to further destabilization of the region which will in turn threaten international peace and security,” Assad was cited as saying.

Trump Warning

Pentagon chief Jim Mattis and other members of Trump’s national security team met Wednesday, after the president warned Russia on Twitter to expect a missile barrage toward its ally, Syria, saying “You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!”

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

The U.S. administration hasn’t decided how to retaliate against Assad, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Wednesday, adding that the president has been in talks with a number of key allies in recent days.

“We’re maintaining that we have a number of options and all of those options are still on the table,” Sanders said when asked about the possibility of military action. “Final decisions haven’t been made yet on that front.”

Amid the threat of conflict, oil producer and insurance shares led gainers on the Stoxx Europe 600 Index. Turkey’s currency weakened, while the Borsa Istanbul 100 Index for stocks was little changed at open in Istanbul after it fell below its 200-day moving average.

Chemical Weapons

This is the second time in a year that Washington is gearing up to respond militarily in Syria. This time, Trump is under pressure to hit harder and take bigger risks than the attack in April 2017, which was limited to a single Syrian base and left little lasting damage.

In 2013, Russia headed off a threatened attack by the U.S. and France by engineering the transport of chemical weapons out of Syria. Western leaders such as Macron have said the continued use of chlorine and other gas show Syria didn’t totally live up to the agreement.

“There must be a consistent Syria policy, that is the key thing,” Norbert Roettgen, a party ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and chairman of the foreign policy committee in the country’s parliament, said on Deutschlandfunk radio on Thursday. “There is no real U.S. policy on Syria. Assad and Russia have been given a free hand militarily.”