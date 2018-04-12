Pompeo Will Say Softer U.S. Policy Toward Russia Is ‘Now Over’

President Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, CIA director Mike Pompeo, will say at his confirmation hearing Thursday that a milder American policy toward Russia is “now over” and promise that the State Department will find its “swagger once again,” according to his prepared remarks.

“Russia continues to act aggressively, enabled by years of soft policy toward that aggression,” Pompeo will tell the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, according to the remarks. “That’s now over. The list of this administration’s actions to raise the cost for Vladimir Putin is long.”

Pompeo will seek to convince skeptical senators that President Donald Trump -- who until recently had resisted criticizing Putin directly -- is determined to get tough on the Russian leader. Pompeo will also distance himself from the management style of his predecessor, Rex Tillerson, who was accused of weakening morale and de-emphasizing the importance of human rights and U.S. values overseas.

His remarks touch on the biggest foreign policy issues faced by the U.S., a reflection of how many daunting challenges the administration faces. On Iran, he’ll tell senators that he will work with U.S. allies to fix the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, which Trump has threatened to withdraw from. He also will say there’s “no higher diplomatic task” than resolving the North Korean nuclear threat.

Hawks Ascendant?

Senators who will question Pompeo want to know whether the White House is shifting strategies with Trump’s nomination of him and the appointment of John Bolton as national security adviser, both of whom share more hawkish views than their predecessors. Pompeo, 54, a former House member from Kansas, will also face questions on whether policy will be made in a deliberative process or based on the president’s impulses.

That concern is likely to be bolstered by Trump’s tweet on Wednesday warning that Russia should “get ready” for “nice and new and ‘smart”’ missiles that will be fired at Syria. The president threatened retaliation after Syria’s government was accused of attacking a rebel-held town with chemical weapons last weekend.

“A lot of us are worried about the combination of Pompeo and Bolton putting a set of military options on the table for the president,” Senator Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat who serves on the Foreign Relations Committee, told reporters on Tuesday. “It could do real damage to our national security.”

Democrats say Pompeo can expect a tough confirmation fight, even though he already went through the process to become Central Intelligence Agency director with bipartisan support and will be accorded more courtesy than a typical nominee because he’s a former congressman.

Democrats Needed

Pompeo will need bipartisan support to clear the panel, which Republicans govern with a narrow 11-10 majority. Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky, a member of the committee, came out against Pompeo even before Trump formally nominated him. Paul cited what he said was Pompeo’s past support for waterboarding and other forms of torture.

Pompeo, a West Point graduate and a cavalry officer in the first Gulf War, will explicitly reject the hawk label, according to his prepared remarks.

“There are few who dread war more than those of us who have served in uniform,” Pompeo will say. “And there is a great deal of room between a military presence and war. War is always the last resort.”

He also intends to say he’ll champion human rights. Tillerson was criticized for an approach that reserved tough, uncomfortable conversations with foreign leaders for private encounters while professing comity in public. Pompeo suggests his policy will be different.

“As I have argued throughout my time in public service, if we do not lead the calls for democracy, prosperity and human rights around the world, who will?” Pompeo plans to say.

One of Pompeo’s immediate aims will be to restore morale at the State Department, where people felt adrift and ignored by Tillerson and dispirited by the administration’s slow pace in filling top positions. Pompeo will say that he already has met repeatedly with the staff, who want a “clear understanding of the president’s mission.”

“They also shared how demoralizing it is to have so many vacancies and, frankly, not to feel relevant,” Pompeo will say. Taking advantage of the department’s talent will “become the fabric of a State Department culture that finds its swagger once again.”

Those gaps, as well as Tillerson’s firing, have contributed to a freeze in decision-making at the State Department, where acting assistant secretaries don’t feel empowered to make decisions and subordinates don’t have anyone to approve their work.

“Unlike Tillerson, he seems to understand how to work within the bureaucracy and how to take advantage of the bureaucracy that works for him,” Dennis Ross, a former negotiator on Middle East peace talks who served three presidents, said of Pompeo.

Without Democratic support in the Foreign Relations Committee, the administration could face an unprecedented scenario where a secretary of state nominee can’t clear the panel and Republican leaders would have to decide whether to take the matter straight to the Senate floor for a vote. With Senator John McCain of Arizona absent for brain cancer treatments, Republicans have 50 votes compared with the Democrats’ 49.

Fifteen Senate Democrats backed Pompeo to be CIA chief, including Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and two members of the Foreign Relations Committee that will consider his nomination for secretary of state: Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Tim Kaine of Virginia.

But Shaheen said “this is a very different job” and “I’m going to have some policy questions for him” about issues including Iran, Syria and North Korea.

Same Page

Perhaps Pompeo’s biggest challenge will be making sure he stays on the same page as Trump, persuading senators that he can both live up to the principles he spells out and please the president, who frequently surprised -- and criticized -- Tillerson with tweets or policy prescriptions that differed from his top diplomat’s.

“With this president -- and Pompeo may face it as well -- you walk into a room and you think you’re representing the president, and then there’s a tweet,” said Daniel Kurtzer, a former ambassador to Egypt and Israel under George W. Bush who’s now a professor at Princeton.