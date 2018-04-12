Lucara Unearths Another Massive Diamond From Mine in Botswana

Lucara Diamond Corp. has recovered yet another massive diamond at its Karowe mine, the third-largest it’s found at the Botswana site.

The 472-carat light brown stone will be sold later this year, Chief Executive Officer Eira Thomas said Thursday in a statement.

The Botswana mine has proven a windfall for Vancouver-based Lucara, which has gained a global reputation for producing some of the biggest and best diamonds. The largest stone uncovered at the site, the 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona, was sold last year for $53 million, or $47,777 a carat. A 373-carat chunk that broke off the Lesedi sold for $17.5 million.

In 2016, Lucara sold the most expensive rough gem on record, the 813-carat Constellation, for $63 million. Although smaller than the near tennis-ball sized Lesedi, The Constellation earned a higher price per carat because of its superior quality.

Brown-colored diamonds command significantly lower prices in world markets. So far this year, Lucara has found 218 diamonds over 10.8 carats at the mine, including four stones weighing more than 100 carats each, the company said Thursday.

The biggest diamond ever discovered is the 3,106-carat Cullinan, found near Pretoria in South Africa in 1905. It was cut into several polished gems, the two largest of which -- the Great Star of Africa and the Lesser Star of Africa -- are set in the Crown Jewels of Britain.

— With assistance by Thomas Biesheuvel