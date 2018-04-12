Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority

Walt Disney Co. will be forced to make a mandatory takeover offer for Sky Plc provided its $52.4 billion purchase of most of 21st Century Fox Inc. is completed and Fox doesn’t buy the European pay-TV company first, the U.K. Takeover Panel said on Thursday.

Disney would have to bid 10.75 pounds ($15.22) per Sky share if it succeeds in acquiring Fox’s existing 39 percent stake in the British broadcaster through the broader deal, according to a statement from the panel. That’s the same price offered by Fox to Sky shareholders in 2016 for the stake it doesn’t already hold.

The decision may disappoint some Sky shareholders betting that Disney would be forced to offer a higher price than Fox. However, it also means investors in Sky have a guaranteed bidder for the business should the Fox takeover be blocked by U.K. regulators and if Comcast Corp. doesn’t formalize its proposed 12.50 pound per share offer for Sky.

The ruling settles months of speculation regarding whether Disney would have to make a direct bid for Sky after Disney’s December offer for the bulk of Fox’s media and entertainment assets. At the time of the bid, Disney said it didn’t think it should be forced into bidding for Sky.

Sky shares were mostly unchanged, rising 0.4 percent to 1,310.50 pence as of 10:35 a.m. in London. In a statement, Sky advised shareholders to take no action on the Takeover Panel decision.

Hedge fund shareholders of Sky including Polygon Global Partners LLP had called for a mandatory bid for Sky by Disney at a higher price than the Fox offer.