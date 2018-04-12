Deutsche Bank May Be Cut by S&P on New CEO’s Strategy

Benefits of restructuring may not be seen until 2020: S&P

Tree blossom stands in front of the twin tower skyscraper headquarters of Deutsche Bank AG in Frankfurt, Germany, on Monday, April 9, 2018. Deutsche Bank AG's new Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said the lender needs to be faster at making decisions and clear out unnecessary bureaucracy as he set out his first goals as head of Germany’s largest lender.

Deutsche Bank AG may be downgraded by S&P Global Ratings, which said the German bank’s leadership change could lead to a “prolonged, deepened or more costly restructuring” that would weigh on the bank’s credit rating.

The German lender’s A- long-term rating is under review, S&P said in a statement late Thursday, while affirming its BBB- rating on the bank’s senior subordinated debt.

Last weekend, the lender named Christian Sewing chief executive officer, ending John Cryan’s reign after less than three years as questions mount about the future direction of Europe’s largest investment bank. S&P said it aims to decide whether to cut Deutsche Bank’s rating at the latest by May, when it expects more details of Sewing’s plans to be revealed. The full benefits of any restructuring may not be realized until 2020, S&P said.

“We believe that Mr. Sewing and his new leadership team have the expertise and the intimate knowledge of the company and its various businesses to lead this long and complex task,” S&P said. “Therefore, this change could still act as a springboard for the bank to move more rapidly toward a sustainable, solidly profitable business model. However, in our view, it also implies that the bank may need to broaden the restructuring effort.”

Under Cryan, the company launched a wide-ranging review of its investment-banking division, dubbed Project Colombo, people with knowledge of the plans have said.

Deutsche Bank said in a statement that it respected S&P’s decision, and noted that the review only applied to preferred or structured senior debt.