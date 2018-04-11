Zuckerberg Says Facebook Collects Internet Data on Non-Users

By
Sarah Frier
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg answers questions from Rep. Ben Lujan during testimony before a House committee.

Mark Zuckerberg, under stern questioning by U.S. House lawmakers about the social network’s privacy practices, said Facebook Inc. does collect digital information on consumers who aren’t registered as users, acknowledging something that has been reported but not publicly spelled out by the company.

"In general we collect data on people who are not signed up for Facebook for security purposes," Zuckerberg said Wednesday in a hearing in Washington before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Representative Ben Lujan, a Democrat from New Mexico, asked Zuckerberg how many data points Facebook has on each user. The 33-year-old CEO replied that his team would need to get back to the congressman.

