Trump Deputy National Security Adviser Nadia Schadlow Resigns

By
Jennifer Epstein
and
Nick Wadhams

Nadia Schadlow, the White House deputy national security adviser for strategy, has resigned and will leave her position on April 27.

Schadlow is the third national security official to resign or be pushed out after John Bolton became national security adviser to President Donald Trump.

“‘The Administration thanks Dr. Schadlow for her service and leadership in crafting the President’s ‘America First’ National Security Strategy,” White House spokesman Raj Shah said in a statement. “The strategy has set a strong foundation going forward for protecting the homeland, promoting American prosperity, preserving peace through strength and advancing American influence. We wish Nadia and her family the best.”

    Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal.
    LEARN MORE
    Have a confidential news tip?
    Get in touch with our reporters.