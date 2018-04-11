Your Trip to the World Cup in Russia Just Got 10% Cheaper

There’s a silver lining to the geopolitical tensions threatening to wreak havoc when Russia hosts the World Cup in June and July. They’re cutting costs for visiting soccer fans.

Everything travelers buy will be about 10 percent cheaper in dollar terms after a fresh batch of U.S. sanctions sank the ruble this week. A three-course meal for two in a mid-range Moscow restaurant now costs about $38.70, compared with $43 on Friday, according to Numbeo, a website that compiles cost-of-living data. The cost of a beer has dropped to $1.55 and a metro ticket to just 80 cents.

Price Drop Ruble's plunge is good news for soccer fans going to the World Cup in Moscow in June Source: Numbeo.com, Uber

One bummer for overseas travelers looking to cheer on their home team is that game tickets are priced in dollars for non-Russians, as are almost all airplane tickets.