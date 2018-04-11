Tesco Bolstered by Fresh Food and Ready Meals as Costs Rise

Tesco Plc’s fresh food and prepared dishes are helping the U.K.’s biggest retailer overcome a Brexit-fueled surge in costs.

The supermarket operator’s profit jumped in the latest financial year as it sold more ready meals from ranges like Hearty Food Co. and plant-based products from the new Wicked Kitchen line. That’s helping Tesco mitigate inflationary pressure stemming from the weak pound, which has prompted staff cuts and price increases by Britain’s grocers.

The shares rose as much as 3.2 percent early Wednesday.

The company cited “consistent strength in fresh food” as U.K. like-for-like sales rose 2.2 percent. Tesco said it has begun a revamp of more than 10,000 of its own-brand products, focusing on ready meals and Italian food.

The stable performance of the core domestic business bolsters Tesco as it integrates the U.K.’s largest wholesaler, Booker, which it acquired in March. Despite remaining under pressure from discounters Aldi and Lidl, Britain’s grocers have sidestepped the woes afflicting Britain’s more discretionary retailers.

The fall in sterling after the Brexit vote pushed up the price of imports and contributed to the collapses of both Toys “R” Us U.K. and electronics retailer Maplin in February. After initially holding the line on prices, Tesco raised them at a faster rate than its competitors in the second half of the year, according to UBS research.

After significant pressure on grocers’ sourcing costs in 2017, the outlook for the industry is more benign this year. Food inflation slowed to 0.8 percent in the last four weeks and will likely continue at a lower level, Tesco Chief Executive Officer Dave Lewis said on a call with reporters.

‘Pretty Robust’

“Consumption patterns in food have been pretty robust and haven’t been affected by the interest-rate rise and the inflation we’ve seen,” Lewis said. “We anticipate that will continue.”

Since taking the helm in 2014, the CEO has cut tens of thousands of jobs as part of a plan to reduce costs by 1.5 billion pounds. The most recent round of dismissals was in January, when Tesco scrapped 1,700 management positions.

Tesco gained market share in food last year in the U.K., Lewis said.

Adjusted operating profit jumped 28 percent to 1.64 billion pounds ($2.33 billion) in the 52 weeks ended Feb. 24, the Hertfordshire, England-based grocer said in a statement Wednesday. The average estimate in a Bloomberg survey was 1.6 billion pounds.