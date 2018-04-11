Mueller Protection Bill Gains Steam in Senate After Trump Attacks

A bipartisan bill to head off any attempt by President Donald Trump to fire special counsel Robert Mueller picked up momentum in the Senate as the president continued to attack the Russia investigation and the Justice Department.

Two Republicans and two Democrats have consolidated their separate bills into a single piece of legislation that would, according to the sponsors, ensure that the special counsel can only be fired for “good cause”’ and seek a judicial review of any dismissal.

“This is a time when all of us -- Republicans and Democrats -- need to stand up and make it clear that we are committed to the rule of law in this country,” Democratic Senator Chris Coons of Delaware said in a statement. “We need to ensure not only that Special Counsel Mueller can complete his work without interference, but that special counsels in future investigations can, too.”

Along with Coons, the measure is sponsored by Democrat Cory Booker of New Jersey and Republicans Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. Coons said Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa wants to add the measure to the panel’s agenda though it may be delayed to address objections from lawmakers.

Grassely said Tuesday that Trump firing Mueller would be political “suicide” for the president.

Trump Reacts

Trump erupted angrily after FBI agents raided the offices of his personal lawyer on Monday, calling Mueller’s investigation “disgraceful” and an “attack on our country.” On Wednesday he called it “corrupt” and said Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees the probe, have conflicts of interest.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Trump has privately discussed firing Mueller and CNN reported that he’s considered firing Rosenstein.

The No. 2 Senate Republican leader, John Cornyn, said Wednesday that he continues to view legislation to protect Mueller as unnecessary because he doesn’t think Trump would go so far as to fire the special counsel. He also questioned whether the president would sign the legislation into law.

“If it did pass, would the president sign it? I don’t think he would,” Cornyn said.

‘Constitutional Issues’

Another Republican senator, Susan Collins of Maine, also questioned whether the legislation would be viable.

“I don’t know why anyone would think the president would sign the legislation into law,” Collins said. “And second, there are constitutional issues, legitimate constitutional issues with the bill. I wish there weren’t, but there are.”

Still, with the president’s threats growing, other Republicans said they would be supportive if there are enough votes to get it out of the Judiciary Committee.

“If there’s any realistic opportunity for appropriate legislation, I’m for it,” said GOP Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee. “I’ll vote for it.”

“It’s certainly something I would be looking at, yeah,” Senator Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican, said.

— With assistance by Steven T. Dennis