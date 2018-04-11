Kalashnikov USA Is Target of U.S. Lawmaker’s Sanctions Probe

Activists protest in front of Kalashnikov USA on Feb. 25, 2018 in Pompano Beach, Florida.

A U.S. congressman called on the Treasury Department to investigate whether Kalashnikov USA, which makes AK-47-style guns in Florida, violated sanctions on Russian arms makers, after a Bloomberg report revealed its executives had ties to a Russian manufacturer.

Democrat Ted Deutch, of Florida, asked John E. Smith, director of the office of foreign assets control at Treasury, to investigate whether Kalashnikov USA imported parts from Concern Kalashnikov JSC, the sanctioned state company that makes AK-47s. Deutch also asked Smith’s office to investigate business ties between the U.S. and Russian companies and its employees, according to a letter sent Wednesday.

Deutch said he’s seeking to learn if "the importation of parts and components" violates sanctions.

In March, Bloomberg Businessweek reported how interlocking companies, some created since the U.S. imposed sanctions on arms makers to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for supporting separatists in Ukraine, connect Kalashnikov USA executives to the CEO and biggest shareholder of Kalashnikov Concern, Alexey Krivoruchko.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Miami has opened an investigation into RWC Group, Kalashnikov Concern’s sole U.S. distributor in 2012, and is seeking records related to the company, according to a grand jury subpoena sent to the city of Pompano Beach, Florida, where the Kalashnikov plant is located.

Kalashnikov had planned to export 200,000 guns a year to the U.S. through RWC, as of January 2014. Kalashnikov USA said it’s not violating sanctions because it cut ties with Russia and sells guns of its own design.

The sanctions, imposed in 2014, ban any U.S. person or company from doing business with Kalashnikov Concern.

Deutch described the situation as a "serious national security matter."

Kalashnikov USA didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment when reached after regular business hours.

An OFAC spokesman said the agency doesn’t comment on investigations, and won’t confirm or deny whether one exists.