HP Hashes Out New Strategy to Target Booming Pot Business

HP Inc. hopped on the pot bandwagon, offering a more official way to process all that cash dispensaries are collecting.

The computer maker will sell a customized cash register system to marijuana businesses that comes pre-loaded with legal compliance software from Flowhub LLC. The idea is to do away with the tablets that many dispensaries rely on now to process transactions.

“HP is delighted to have our ElitePOS point-of-sale system selected by Flowhub for this comprehensive solution targeted to the growing cannabis industry,” Aaron Weiss, a vice president at HP’s retail solutions unit, said in a statement. He hailed the opportunity to be part of the “exciting new regulated industry.”

As voters have whittled away laws against pot, the drug has become an attractive growth business. The regulated cannabis industry had sales of $6 billion in 2016, which is expected to soar to $75 billion by 2030, according to Cowen & Co.

Even former U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner -- a onetime marijuana foe -- reversed course on the drug and joined the advisory board of Acreage Holdings, which cultivates and dispenses cannabis.

— With assistance by Jennifer Kaplan