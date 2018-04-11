Hong Kong Dollar Touches Weak End of Its Trading Band, First Time Since 2005

Hong Kong’s dollar fell to the weak end of its permitted band for the first time since the range was imposed in 2005, according to traders who saw the transactions.

The spot rate reached HK$7.8500 as the Asian trading day began Thursday, touching the weak end of its HK$7.75-7.85 band against the U.S. dollar, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Three New York-based traders, who requested anonymity, said the pair changed hands at that level. It traded at HK$7.8497 as of 5:46 a.m. Hong Kong time, Bloomberg data show.

Under the city’s Linked Exchange Rate System, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority is obligated to buy the local currency at HK$7.85 if there are any such orders. Such purchases would effectively push up interest rates.

HKMA’s New York office directed inquiries on the Hong Kong dollar to its press group based in Hong Kong, and calls to that location went unanswered.

Traders said a large offer is still in the market to sell U.S. dollars and buy Hong Kong dollars at the HK$7.8500 level.

Any Hong Kong dollar purchases by HKMA would presage tighter liquidity, marking the end of Hong Kong’s era of ultra-cheap money, which has made the city the world’s least affordable for housing and propelled equities to record highs earlier. The Hong Kong dollar has been on a downtrend over the past year as liquidity prevented local rates from catching up with U.S. levels, prompting traders to borrow in the currency to buy the greenback.

2005 History

The last time the HKMA bought Hong Kong dollars was in 2005, shortly before the new band was implemented to curb funds flowing into the Asian financial hub to bet on a stronger Chinese yuan. But inflows continued after the financial crisis, encouraged by the currency peg and steady Chinese and local economic growth. This kept liquidity flush even as the U.S. began tightening monetary policy in 2015, causing Hong Kong’s rate discount to widen sharply from early 2017. While the HKMA’s debt sales helped close the gap at times, they never reversed the trend -- possibly until now.

HKMA Chief Executive Norman Chan said on March 8 that the HKMA would step in when the exchange rate reached HK$7.85 and that there was “no need to worry.”

— With assistance by Michael G Wilson, and George Lei