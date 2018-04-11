Hague Court to Review War-Crimes Acquittals of Serb Leader Seselj

Serbian nationalist leader Vojislav Seselj will hear from a new international tribunal if he will face a new trial or go free after his acquittal of war crimes during the breakup of the former Yugoslavia.

The Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals (MICT), which replaced the Hague Tribunal, will rule on the 2016 judgment that cleared the nationalist party leader of nine counts including the murder and deportation of non-Serbs, a verdict that ignited outrage among war-crime victims. The decision will either confirm the acquittals, reverse the judgment, or call for the evidence to be weighed again in a retrial.

The leader of the nationalist Serbian Radical Party surrendered to the Netherlands-based tribunal in 2003 to face judgment over alleged crimes against humanity. Unlike Radovan Karadzic and Ratko Mladic, the most prominent Serbian figures to have been sentenced, Seselj was not tried for genocide. He was released from detention in 2014 because of deteriorating health. Seselj has vowed not to return to The Hague and said he doesn’t expect President Aleksandar Vucic to arrest and extradite him.

“They would first have to capture me but I will not go voluntarily,” he said April 3 in Belgrade. “If they insist, then they must arrest me and take me to our court. And there I can prove that my basic right under the European Convention on Human Rights, which is the right to trial in reasonable time, has been violated.”

Since Seselj’s 2014 return to Belgrade, his party has returned to parliament, and he’s replaced his wartime calls for reunification of all Serbian territories with anti-European Union rhetoric. He has also campaigned for a possible alliance with Russia, Serbia’s most powerful ally in blocking world-wide recognition of an independent Kosovo.