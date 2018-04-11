Asia Stocks Set for Lower Start; Treasuries Climb: Markets Wrap

Stocks in Asia pointed to a lower start after U.S. equities slipped and Treasuries rose as investors digested minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting and mulled escalating tensions in the Middle East and political dissonance in Washington. Oil and gold climbed.

Futures on Japanese and Australia equities were slightly lower. The S&P 500 Index retreated as investors grappled with President Donald Trump’s provocative comments about Russia and his warning that America’s preparing to attack Syria. Hong Kong’s dollar fell to the weak end of its permitted band for the first time since the range was imposed in 2005, according to traders who saw the transactions.

Geopolitics and the Fed minutes overshadowed the latest reading on U.S. consumer prices. The key inflation measure accelerated to the highest in a year as a drag from mobile-phone costs faded, bearing out the central bank’s forecast for a pickup in prices. Next up is earnings season: JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. report first quarter earnings on Friday. A gauge of global earnings revisions showed cuts to company estimates outnumbered upgrades for the first time since September last week.

Steven Major, HSBC global head of fixed income research, discusses markets. Source: Bloomberg

Elsewhere, Russia’s currency slumped to a 16-month low and yields on local debt jumped to the highest level since November. Copper retreated and aluminum headed for its biggest winning streak since 1988.

Terminal users can read more in our markets live blog.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average were down 0.1 percent in Singapore.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index declined 0.2 percent.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.2 percent.

The S&P 500 fell 0.6 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 percent to the lowest in more than two weeks.

The euro was at $1.2368.

The pound was little changed at $1.4178.

Theyen held at 106.81 per dollar after climbing 0.4 percent on Wednesday.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped two basis points to 2.78 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude surged 2 percent to $66.82 a barrel, the highest since December 2014.

Copper fell 0.8 percent to $3.11 a pound.

Gold rose 1 percent to $1,353.26 an ounce on Wednesday.

— With assistance by Sofia Horta E Costa, and Michael G Wilson