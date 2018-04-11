Airlines Warned to Stay Cautious on Possible Syria Air Strikes

Eurocontrol, an air traffic agency in Europe, asked airlines to apply caution on flights to the eastern Mediterranean region because of possible air strikes in Syria over the next 72 hours.

“Due consideration needs to be taken when planning flight operations in the Eastern Mediterranean,” the agency said in a statement posted on its website citing the European Aviation Safety Authority. The EASA issued a rapid alert notification for the eastern Mediterranean and Nicosia areas, Eurocontrol said.

There’s a possibility of intermittent disruption in radio navigation equipment, Eurocontrol said.

President Donald Trump intensified preparations for a U.S. response to a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria. Trump said late Monday that the U.S. will respond “forcefully” to a suspected chemical weapons attack by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime over the weekend, after suggesting earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin may share responsibility.