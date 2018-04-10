VW Considering Changing Role of Chief Executive Mueller

Volkswagen AG signaled that it’s looking at changing the role of Chief Executive Officer Matthias Mueller as part of a broader management reshuffling, without providing any specifics.

VW Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch is currently in discussions with top executives and supervisory board members about the proposed changes, the German automaker said in a statement on Tuesday. Mueller has “showed his general willingness to contribute to the changes,” VW said.

VW’s release didn’t say whether the automaker is considering changing its CEO and spokesman Eric Felber declined to elaborate when contacted by Bloomberg. VW is scheduled to hold a supervisory board meeting on Friday. The shares jumped as much as 3.3 percent on the news.

In the aftermath of the diesel-cheating scandal, Volkswagen has been pushing to overhaul its rigid top-down management structure, delegating more responsibility to its brand and regional chiefs. Its complex structure has extended to its main shareholder, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, where Volkswagen’s chairman serves as the CEO and Mueller also serves as a top executive. Porsche said separately any changes at VW would have a knock-on effect for it.

Including Mueller, VW’s management board totals nine people, with responsibilities ranging from purchasing to legal affairs to financing and human resources. Meanwhile, Audi, the namesake VW brand, the trucks division and the group’s Chinese operations also have representatives on Volkswagen’s top executive body.

“It is currently open whether the considerations and discussions will lead to a further development of the management structure or to personnel changes,” VW said in the statement.

Representatives of Porsche and the German state of Lower Saxony, VW’s two largest shareholders, weren’t immediately available for comment.