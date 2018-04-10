Tycoon Shuts Down Print and Radio Outlets After Orban Win

Lajos Simicska, a former ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban who turned into a major supporter of the opposition, is shrinking his media empire after the incumbent won an overwhelming election victory Sunday.

Magyar Nemzet, a national daily newspaper, will publish its last edition on Wednesday, Magdolna Maj, who works on sales, said by phone on Tuesday in Budapest after a newsroom meeting. Lanchid radio, which belongs to the same media group, will shut down at midnight Tuesday, while HirTV, a 24-hour news network, will stay on air but will cut jobs, 444.hu news website reported, without citing anyone. Staff at Heti Valasz weekly will be given an opportunity to find a new investor, the news website said.

Orban, who won a third consecutive parliamentary supermajority, has used the past eight years to extend his influence over the media as part of an unprecedented centralization of power over European Union objections. Steps included turning public media into a government propaganda organ and pushing his allies to buy up key private media outlets. Hungary plunged to 71st place on the World Press Freedom Index last year, from 23rd when Orban returned to power in 2010.

Simicska was a former ally of Orban until a public falling-out with the prime minister in 2015, which pushed him to turn a formerly pro-government media empire into an opposition-backer. His outlets were a source of numerous reports alleging widespread government corruption.