EasyJet Makes Approach for Possible Takeover of Alitalia

EasyJet Plc has approached Alitalia SpA about a possible takeover of the Italian airline once it has been restructured.

Europe’s second-biggest low-cost airline has “submitted a revised expression of interest for a restructured Alitalia,” the Luton, England-based company said in a statement Tuesday. The airline is acting within a consortium and the move is “consistent” with its existing strategy for Italy.

Alitalia, which is on state support and searching for a rescuer, was declared insolvent nearly a year ago and has been in talks with a number of foreign investors interested in acquiring parts of its business. The state extended the deadline for bids and agreed to pump an additional 300 million euros ($370 million) into the airline through a bridge loan to keep it afloat.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG, EasyJet and Cerberus Capital Management LP are among the entities that have reportedly shown interest. This is the second time in a decade that Alitalia has sought to attract an international partner after filing for bankruptcy.

“There is no certainty at this stage that any transaction will proceed and EasyJet will provide a further update in due course if and when appropriate,” the company said.