China Reiterates Plan to Cut Car Tariffs Amid U.S. Trade Tension

Chinese President Xi Jinping repeated the nation’s commitment to reduce import tariffs on vehicles this year as well as loosen the foreign ownership limits for car ventures amid an escalating trade row with the U.S.

China will “significantly lower car import tariffs” and “sincerely hopes to boost imports,” Xi said in a speech at the Boao Forum in Hainan Tuesday. The government will try to roll out relevant policies as soon as possible, he said.

The easing of tariffs is set to benefit major car exporters to China including Daimler AG, BMW AG and Toyota Motor Corp.’s Lexus. Xi was reiterating a repeated pledge by Chinese leaders to open up the nation’s auto sector. At the annual gathering of China’s National People’s Congress last month, Premier Li Keqiang said the nation will cut tariffs on imported cars this year.

China currently imposes a 25 percent tariff on imported vehicles, and limits foreign carmakers’ stake in joint ventures at 50 percent.

— With assistance by Ying Tian