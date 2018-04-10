China Exchange Warns About a Standout New Stock Up 959 Percent

China is no stranger to fat gains in newly listed shares, but one standout has caught the regulator’s attention and concern.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange has asked some brokerages to warn investors to exercise caution when trading shares of Tianjin 712 Communication & Broadcasting Co., people familiar with the matter said. Investors who continue to speculate on the stock will be punished, as will brokerages that prove to be “ineffective” in managing the trades, said the people, who asked not to be named because the information hasn’t been made public.

Chinese authorities have been cracking down on wrongdoing in the country’s capital markets for more than a year, issuing record penalties against manipulators, including fines totaling 5.5 billion yuan ($870 million) against one company last month. China Securities Regulatory Commission Chairman Liu Shiyu in February 2017 attacked “capital market crocodiles” that exploit retail investors.

The exchange did not specify what level of trading it considered speculation or how it might punish violators, the people said. The Shanghai Stock Exchange declined to comment. Tianjin 712 did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tianjin 712, a maker of civil communication equipment, jumped by the 10 percent daily limit on Tuesday, taking offer-to-date gains to 959 percent. That’s the most among 39 new listings this year, and compares with an average gain of 179 percent. It’s the best performing stock this year among more than 3,000 A share companies.

Chinese listings tend to surge after their trading debut because of regulatory guidance that caps issue prices, although regulators have vowed to crack down on speculation and strengthen the management of abnormal stock trading.

