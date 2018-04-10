BP to Store Clean Power With Tesla Battery at U.S. Wind Farm

BP to Store Clean Power With Tesla Battery at U.S. Wind FarmBy
BP Plc is installing a high-capacity Tesla Inc. battery at a wind farm in South Dakota, marking the first time the oil giant has paired storage with wind energy in the U.S.
The pilot project at the 25-megawatt Titan 1 wind farm in South Dakota will utilize a 212-kilowatt battery, enabling it to store electricity and deploy it when the wind isn’t blowing, BP said Tuesday in a statement. Terms of the battery purchase agreement weren’t disclosed. The system is scheduled to be operational during the second half of the year.
